Joey Graceffa has assembled an all-star roster for season 2 of his YouTube Red series Escape the Night.

Joining the star and executive producer for the latest installment of the murder-mystery are Tyler Oakley, Liza Koshy, DeStorm Power, Andrea Russett, Jesse Wellens, Lauren Riihimaki, Gabbie Hanna, and Tana Mongeau. For details on who each of the YouTube stars is playing, watch them describe their characters in the video above, as revealed exclusively by Instant.

“Fans were in constant suspense right up until last year’s finale,“ said Graceffa in a statement. “Nobody was safe, including me. This time, we have a new cast, we’re in a new era, and there’s a new evil lurking. I can’t wait for this season’s surprises to finally be revealed.”

After the first season was set at a killer dinner party in a 1920s-era Gothic mansion, the sophomore edition finds the characters trying to stay alive and on the show by solving a mystery at a Victorian-era masquerade ball.

Escape the Night returns June 22 for season 2 on YouTube Red.