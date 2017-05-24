Remember that time Dwight killed Angela’s cat on The Office? Because Jeopardy! does

There are many ways to describe Dwight Schrute: Farmer, dedicated salesman, former volunteer Sheriff’s Deputy, Mose’s cousin. But, to Jeopardy!, he’s a TV Killer.

In Tuesday’s episode of the game show, Rainn Wilson’s beloved The Office character found himself in the company of people like Dexter Morgan. Under the category TV Killers, the $600 clue was: “On The Office, he killed Sprinkles, the cat of his sometime love interest Angela.”

Kelly the contestant — not Kelly Kapoor (Mindy Kaling) — quickly got the correct answer, recalling the season 4 episode “Fun Run,” when Dwight put the ailing Sprinkles out of her misery, denying Angela’s (Angela Kinsey) pet the chance to enter “cat heaven.”

The clue caught the attention of Kinsey, who tweeted a screenshot of it with a heart emoji.

Watch the clip above.