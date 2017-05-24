Hannibal showrunner has a 'great idea' for season 4

Hannibal showrunner Bryan Fuller has a “great idea” for a fourth season of NBC’s canceled but much missed serial killer show, which starred Mads Mikkelsen as the cannibalistic Dr. Hannibal Lecter and Hugh Dancy as FBI profiler Will Graham. Fuller made the revelation in the course of a just-released interview with film director Mick Garris (Psycho IV, Sleepwalkers) on the latter’s podcast, Post Mortem with Mick Garris.

“I have conversations with (Hannibal executive producer) Martha De Laurentiis,” said Fuller, who is currently overseeing Starz’s American Gods. “I have conversations with Mads and Hugh. We’re are all excited about the prospect of returning to the story. There’s some hurdles to get through… [But] I just had a great idea for season 4. There’s an interesting next chapter in the relationship between Will Graham and Hannibal Lecter that would be fascinating to unpack. I’ve shared it with the gentlemen and they’re both keen on it.”

Hannibal ran for three seasons on NBC before being canceled in June 2015. At the time, Fuller said in a statement, “Hannibal is finishing his last course at NBC’s table this summer, but a hungry cannibal can always dine again. And personally, I look forward to my next meal with NBC.”

You can hear the full interview with Fuller at the PodcastOne website.