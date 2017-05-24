Game of Thrones trailer for season 7 released at last

The Game of Thrones season 7 trailer is here, finally, at last. So why are you even reading this when you could be watching — and rewatching — the above video?

The 90-second preview reveals the first live-action footage from the Emmy-winning hit series after an agonizing 11-month wait and includes some fiery wartime action.

The trailer lays out the stakes facing Westeros this year with the returning outcast queen Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) declaring, “I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms,” while savvy Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham) notes that if they don’t fight the Night King and his army of the dead “it doesn’t matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne.”

Game of Thrones season 7 debuts July 16 on HBO.