Gal Gadot didn’t need her lasso of truth to win a few rounds of Box of Lies against Jimmy Fallon.

The Wonder Woman star was face-to-face with the Tonight Show host on Tuesday night for the game, wherein players describe an odd object in a mystery box and the opponent guesses whether it’s all truth or lies. Gadot threw off Fallon with the help of some truly bizarre trinkets, like plastic skiers propelling down a foot.

“I don’t even know how to describe this,” she laughed.

The actor was also able to see through Fallon’s farces, even when he opened a box containing a pineapple dressed with plastic ears and a winter cap.

As a victory prize, Gadot received a special interpretive dance to the original theme music for Wonder Woman. Tonight Show writer Seth Herzog had the honor of standing in front of the audience and stripping down to his superheroic star-spangled undergarments to skip around the stage.

“It was a short but memorable outing tonight. Sorry you had to see that,” Herzog tweeted later that night.

I've missed you too. It was a short but memorable outing tonight. Sorry you had to see that. https://t.co/jM72gHL09x — Seth Herzog (@Thezog) May 24, 2017

Watch Box of Lies and interpretive dance in the clip above.