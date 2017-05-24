Friends From College: Nat Faxon confuses Ron Howard and L. Ron Hubbard in new teaser

If L. Ron Howard existed, he’d probably be a celebrated director who happens to have some out-of-this-world philosophical beliefs. (Just imagine Apollo 13 with aliens…)

But L. Ron Howard doesn’t exist — a fact Nick (Nat Faxon) doesn’t seem to grasp in this exclusive teaser from Netflix’s upcoming comedy Friends From College. This time, instead of getting high in Max’s (Fred Savage) apartment, the trio take their drug-addled antics outside. While tearing through Central Park, they pause only to debate the merits of YA authors and to try to keep Nick from confusing the director of A Beautiful Mind with the creator of Scientology.

“Why do you know so much about Scientology except the guy’s name?” Max asks incredulously. But Nick doesn’t budge — and Ethan (Keegan-Michael Key) simply wants them to stop.

Created by Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Neighbors director Nicholas Stoller and his wife Francesca Delbanco, the eight-episode comedy also stars Cobie Smulders, Annie Parisse, and Jae Suh Park.

Watch the teaser above. Friends From College debuts on Netflix July 14.