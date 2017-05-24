Catch the full episode of Bingeworthy, available now, on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN) at PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the PEN app on Apple TV, Roku Players, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, iOS, and Android devices.

There’s nothing Casual about how the hosts of Bingeworthy feel about the Hulu series.

“I love this show so much,” declared Jessica Shaw. “I love that it doesn’t try and be a big show about big moments. There’s something very intimate about this show. It’s about siblings and it’s about that feeling when your sister or your brother is the person who just gets you the most in this world.”

The series, which returned for season 3 on Tuesday, revolves around the maybe too close-knit relationship of siblings Alex (Tommy Dewey) and Valerie (Michaela Watkins).

“I don’t need that in my life,” opined Touré. “I found this almost entire tableau to be annoying and whiny and obnoxious. So I dislike Casual very much.”

Are you #TeamJessica or #TeamToure on this? Figure it out as you watch new episodes of Casual, which arrive on Hulu on Tuesdays.