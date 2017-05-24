In last night’s season 4 finale of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jake and Rosa needed someone who could help them cozy up to a dirty lieutenant who ran an elite task force by her own rules. They needed someone who could show them how to seamlessly infiltrate an inner circle of corrupt cops. They needed someone who could teach them how to look like police officers who delivered justice with their fists and snorted cocaine with their noses. They needed… Adrian Pimento.

The intense, unstable former Nine-Nine detective, lascivious lover of Rosa, and Maggie-hating supermarket bagger — who may forever be haunted by his gruesome stint working undercover for the mafia under the alias Paul Snead — was more than overeager to oblige with the mission. Played to perverted perfection by Jason Mantzoukas, Pimento disturbingly laid out the terms of the beating he was willing to take. (Biting and scratching were negotiable, and fire was permissible. He then sold the hell out of his rough-up, begging for more until he pleaded for less. And when he taught Jake (Andy Samberg) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) the art of pretending to do coke, he kept accidentally sniffing the white powder for real — but not really accidentally. (Fun fact: “He had a slightly different take on the cocaine thing than was intended, and I love what he did more,” Brooklyn co-creator Dan Goor told EW. “In the original writing of it, it was sort of accidental that he was snorting the cocaine. And then in the shooting of it, you can see in his eyes, he’s clearly going to do it, and that is a much funnier choice. Somehow that works really well with the lines where he keeps saying that it’s an accident but it’s clear that it’s not an accident.”)

In short, Pimento was a scene-stealing madman, again. And he didn’t even have to strip down to underwear to do tai chi before heading off to bed for some night screams. With Jake and Rosa apparently headed to jail after being framed for a string of bank robberies masterminded by Lt. Hawkins (Gina Gershon), one wonders if Pimento might be used more in season 5. (Perhaps his services might be required for a jailbreak?) “He is so highly in-demand,” cautions Goor about Mantzoukas, who appears on the big screen next month in the Will Ferrell/Amy Poehler comedy The House. “Yes, I would love to have more of him… I would love more Pimento. I would love to see a Pimento spin-off show.”

As in the whole olive? So, what’s the first thing that pops into Goor’s head when asked what on Earth? “Um, it opens on him in a hole in Colombia,” he begins rather quickly. “A bunch of MI-6 operatives pull a grate off of a hole, and you reveal him eating grubs on the ground. He looks up and he says, “Give me a minute. I’m not done with dinner.” And then I don’t know where you go from there.”

Where you go from there is straight into a locked interrogation room with no food or water until you come out with the pilot script written. Because it would be a crime if I Am Pimento: Every Good Snead Goes Punished is not on the 2018-19 TV schedule*.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns to Fox for season 5 this fall.

(*Other suggested titles include Pimento Unleashed: Need for Snead or Pimento: F— you, Maggie! A Love Story.)