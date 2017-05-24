Bono on Manchester attackers: 'They hate everything that we love'

Bono and the rest of U2 had a chance to reflect on the horrific attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

“They hate music. They hate women. They even hate little girls. They hate everything that we love,” the lead singer said of the attackers on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “And, you know, the worst of humanity was on view in Manchester last night, but so was the best as people took perfect strangers into their houses and cued up blood banks.”

“Manchester has a undefeatable spirit, I can assure you,” he added.

The group had been on their own Joshua Tree concert tour when the attack occurred Monday night. Police responded to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena that left at least 22 people dead and upwards of 50 others injured. Britain’s prime minister put the country on critical alert after the terrorist group ISIS claimed responsibility.

Local authorities announced Wednesday that “three men have been arrested” in connection with the attack.

GMP statement – Three men arrested pic.twitter.com/ohuGs4iR8g — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 24, 2017

Grande’s team spoke out on the incident in a statement that read, “We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester’s first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”

U2 added on Twitter Tuesday, “#Manchesterstrong.”

