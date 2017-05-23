'Jackass' Trump is like Dumb and Dumber character, says Joe Scarborough

Donald Trump’s ascension to the presidency has been compared to nightmarish works of fiction, but the hosts of Morning Joe are now likening the commander in chief’s recent antics to Dumb and Dumber in the wake of the ballooning Russian investigation scandal.

During the MSNBC show’s Tuesday edition, co-host Joe Scarborough criticized the 45th president’s conduct during a Monday press photo session with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump told reporters he never mentioned Israel during a recent meeting with Russian government officials at the White House, to which co-host Mika Brzezinski clarified that no one had actually accused him of mentioning the country, with the focus rather on “the actual secrets he was spilling to Moscow.”

“If you’re scoring at home and you’re trying to divide the actions between malicious and just plain-out stupid, you can put this on the stupid side,” Scarborough said, referring to Trump allegedly passing sensitive Israeli intelligence to Sergey V. Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, and Sergey I. Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the U.S. “This is like the husband that runs down to the police station and says… ‘My wife’s missing and, uh, it’s not my gun that’s at the bottom of the pond in the back of our house by her body,’ and the police are like… ‘We need to go check your pond.'”

Scarborough continued: “Admitting to something that nobody charged him of… revealed himself as the jackass that leaked top secret Israeli intel. By the way, intel about somebody on the inside of a terror organization that killed 20 little girls and their mothers last night.”

After mentioning the attack at Ariana Grande’s Manchester Arena show in the U.K. — for which the Islamic State has reportedly claimed responsibility — Scarborough compared Trump’s behavior to that of Lloyd Christmas, the famously dim-witted character Jim Carrey has played in two Dumb and Dumber movies between 1994 and 2014.

Watch the Morning Joe panel discuss Trump in the video above.