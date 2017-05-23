The Voice season 12: And the winner is...

This post contains spoilers about the season 12 finale of The Voice.

He did it!

After being the very last artist selected in the blind auditions — taking the very last spot on Team Alicia Keys after she held out through one audition after the next for just the right try-out performance — it looks like our money should’ve been on you all along, Chris Blue.

The soulful rhythm and blues singer has been a consistent stronghold for Team Alicia all season. He sealed his win over Team Blake Shelton’s Lauren Duski (second place) and Aliyah Moulden (third) as well as Team Adam Levine’s Jesse Larson (fourth) with a tearful performance of his original debut single, “Money on You.”

Like many artists this season, Chris Blue came into The Voice with a personal story to tell. The singer had grown up in a big family where music was king; he was even part of a family band called Blue Family and performed with his half-dozen siblings on a regular basis. The Knoxville, Tennessee native also shared the near-tragedy he and his new fiancee Stephanie Dunkley experienced when she had to battle bone marrow cancer, an experience that informed Chris’ commitment to going after what he wanted in life, including being a singer.

In the live finale performance round, he performed alongside coach Alicia Keys for a duet of Prince’s “Diamonds and Pearls” and also closed the show with a buzzy rendition of Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation.”

According to host Carson Daly, the votes between Blue and runner-up Lauren Duski were the closest in show history.

Perhaps one of Chris’ most stand-out moments of the season occurred in the semi-finals when he returned to his roots as a church choir singer to perform Tamela Mann’s “Take Me to the King.”

Tonight, he performed R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts” alongside Usher Raymond in a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the Manchester, U.K. bombing at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday.

Before his win was announced, Blue told his coach, “I feel like it was destiny for us to meet.” It appears so.