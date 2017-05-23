Sean Hannity refuses to back down on conspiracy theory regarding murder of DNC staffer

Despite pleas from the victim’s family and a retraction from Fox News, Sean Hannity refuses to back down from reporting on an unfounded conspiracy theory regarding the July death of Democratic National Convention staffer Seth Rich.

Last Tuesday, Fox News ran a story that suggested Rich’s unsolved murder was tied to him contacting Wikileaks ahead of the DNC leaks in July. After great scrutiny, including the alleged source for the article disputing the claims, a week later, Fox posted a retraction on its website.

“On May 16, a story was posted on the Fox News website on the investigation into the 2016 murder of DNC Staffer Seth Rich. The article was not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny we require for all our reporting. Upon appropriate review, the article was found not to meet those standards and has since been removed. We will continue to investigate this story and will provide updates as warranted.”

The retraction hasn’t been adhered to by one of the network’s most high-profile employees. Sean Hannity has been extremely vocal in spreading the theory that Rich’s death was retaliation for his possible involvement with Wikileaks (according to CNN, police say there’s evidence suggesting a botched robbery). This prompted Rich’s brother to write a letter asking Hannity to stop making “baseless accusations.”

Yet, Hannity is doing the opposite and continuing to push the story. On Tuesday, during his radio program, he insisted he must ask these questions, adding, “I will do the mainstream media’s job like I have for most of my career.” He concluded, “And all you in the liberal media, I am not Fox.com or FoxNews.com — I retracted nothing.”

This echoes the thoughts he has been sharing on Twitter, where he contends, “I’m trying to find the truth,” and has urged his followers to read Kim Dotcom, who has been central to fueling the conspiracy. Hannity has also promised a “huge announcement” about Rich and his own future at Fox on Tuesday’s edition of his Fox News show Hannity.

Huge announcement tonight about Seth Rich, Trump/Russian Collusion corrupt media, the liberal effort to silence me. And my future at Fox! — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 23, 2017

I said publicly over and over to the Rich Family they are in my thoughts and prayers. I m trying to find the truth as the Mom Dad bro asked https://t.co/op11hVRlWW — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 23, 2017

IMPORTANT! Mediamatters is trying to silence me, get me fired, pressure my advertising on radio & TV. Liberal Fascism. I need your help!! — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 23, 2017

Read Kim Dotcom and listen to democrats say over and over NO EVIDENCE of Collusion https://t.co/9ZhgpvtDkO https://t.co/hMouzXfzqE — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 23, 2017