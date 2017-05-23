Pretty Little Liars: Behind the scenes of Troian Bellisario's directorial debut

In Pretty Little Liars‘ seventh and final season, Troian Bellisario removed Spencer’s bangs — only temporarily — to step behind the camera, and tonight, fans will get to watch her directorial debut, titled “In the Eye Abides the Heart.”

But first, EW has an exclusive featurette that takes fans behind the scenes of the episode as Bellisario’s cast members talk about their experience being directed by a peer. (Spoiler: They loved it.) Additionally, Bellisario gives a few key teases about the hour, which features Hanna asking Mona to be a part of the game, and Aria… well, we’re not sure.

“I got to direct Lucy [Hale] to be evil,” Bellisario says. “She’s wanted so badly to be bad, so let’s make you really bad. Let’s have fun with these performances… she went crazy.”

We’ll find out what exactly she means when her episode airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.