With the temperature spiking, you might find yourself seeking some shade indoors, and Netflix is here to make sure you’re making the most of your time out of the sun.
Come June, the digital oasis will boast season 13 of Grey’s Anatomy, Disney’s Oscar-nominated Moana, and Mel Brooks’ classic Young Frankenstein, to name a few. Netflix will also be premiering their new original film, Okja, as well as the first seasons of original series GLOW and Gypsy. Plus, the ladies of Litchfield will be back for Orange Is the New Black‘s hotly anticipated fifth season.
Take a look at the full list of everything coming to Netflix in June.
Available June 1
1 Night
13 Going on 30
Amor.com (Love.com)
Arrow: Season 5
Burlesque
Catfight
Catwoman
Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All
Days of Grace
Devil’s Bride
Full Metal Jacket
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Intersection: Season 2
Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson
Little Boxes
Mutant Busters: Season 2
My Left Foot
Off Camera with Sam Jones: Series 3
Playing It Cool
Rounders
Spring (Primavera)
The 100: Season 4
The Ant Bully
The Bucket List
The Queen
The Sixth Sense
Vice
West Coast Customs: Season 3
Yam
Young Frankenstein
Zodiac
Available June 2
Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2
Flaked: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Inspector Gadget: SEason 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Los Últimos de Filipinas
Lucid Dream – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Saving Banksy
The Homecoming: Collection
Available June 3
Acapulco La vida va
Blue Gold: American Jeans
Headshot
Three
Tunnel
War on Everyone
Available June 4
TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 3
Available June 5
Suite Française
Available June 7
Disturbing the Peace
Dreamworks’ Trolls
Available June 9
My Only Love Song: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shimmer Lake – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available June 10
Black Snow (Nieve Negra)
Daughters of the Dust
Havenhurst
Sword Master
Available June 13
Oh, Hello On Broadway – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 14
Quantico: Season 2
Available June 15
Marco Luque: Tamo Junto – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4
Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance
Available June 16
Aquarius: Season 2
Counterpunch – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El Chapo: Season 1
The Ranch: Part 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
World of Winx: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 17
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13
Scandal: Season 6
The Stanford Prison Experiment
Available June 18
Shooter: Season 1
Available June 20
Amar Akbar & Tony
Disney’s Moana
Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 21
Baby Daddy: Season 6
Young & Hungry: Season 5
Available June 23
American Anarchist
Free Rein: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
GLOW: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
You Get Me – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available June 26
No Escape
Available June 27
Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 28
Okja – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available June 30
Chef & My Fridge: Collection
Gypsy: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
It’s Only the End of the World
Little Witch Academia: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Weekend