With the temperature spiking, you might find yourself seeking some shade indoors, and Netflix is here to make sure you’re making the most of your time out of the sun.

Come June, the digital oasis will boast season 13 of Grey’s Anatomy, Disney’s Oscar-nominated Moana, and Mel Brooks’ classic Young Frankenstein, to name a few. Netflix will also be premiering their new original film, Okja, as well as the first seasons of original series GLOW and Gypsy. Plus, the ladies of Litchfield will be back for Orange Is the New Black‘s hotly anticipated fifth season.

Take a look at the full list of everything coming to Netflix in June.

Available June 1

1 Night

13 Going on 30

Amor.com (Love.com)

Arrow: Season 5

Burlesque

Catfight

Catwoman

Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All

Days of Grace

Devil’s Bride

Full Metal Jacket

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Intersection: Season 2

Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson

Little Boxes

Mutant Busters: Season 2

My Left Foot

Off Camera with Sam Jones: Series 3

Playing It Cool

Rounders

Spring (Primavera)

The 100: Season 4

The Ant Bully

The Bucket List

The Queen

The Sixth Sense

Vice

West Coast Customs: Season 3

Yam

Young Frankenstein

Zodiac

Available June 2

Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2

Flaked: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inspector Gadget: SEason 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Los Últimos de Filipinas

Lucid Dream – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Saving Banksy

The Homecoming: Collection

Available June 3

Acapulco La vida va

Blue Gold: American Jeans

Headshot

Three

Tunnel

War on Everyone

Available June 4

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 3

Available June 5

Suite Française

Available June 7

Disturbing the Peace

Dreamworks’ Trolls

Available June 9

My Only Love Song: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shimmer Lake – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available June 10

Black Snow (Nieve Negra)

Daughters of the Dust

Havenhurst

Sword Master

Available June 13

Oh, Hello On Broadway – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 14

Quantico: Season 2

Available June 15

Marco Luque: Tamo Junto – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4

Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance

Available June 16

Aquarius: Season 2

Counterpunch – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El Chapo: Season 1

The Ranch: Part 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

World of Winx: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 17

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13

Scandal: Season 6

The Stanford Prison Experiment

Available June 18

Shooter: Season 1

Available June 20

Amar Akbar & Tony

Disney’s Moana

Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 21

Baby Daddy: Season 6

Young & Hungry: Season 5

Available June 23

American Anarchist

Free Rein: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GLOW: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

You Get Me – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available June 26

No Escape

Available June 27

Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 28

Okja – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available June 30

Chef & My Fridge: Collection

Gypsy: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

It’s Only the End of the World

Little Witch Academia: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Weekend