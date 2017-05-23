Morrissey slams ‘petrified’ response to Manchester bombing

Pop singer Morrissey is slamming U.K. leaders for what he calls a “petrified” response to Monday’s bombing in Manchester.

While many popular musicians have issued statements of support for the victims and their families, the outspoken former Smiths singer slammed what he views as an insufficient condemnation of Islamic extremism and criticized Prime Minister Theresa May, Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, and Queen Elizabeth.

Morrissey’s statement about the Manchester attack is on his Facebook page. Read it below: