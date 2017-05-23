relaGet ready to say goodbye to some of Netflix’s guilty pleasure horror flicks and nostalgic gems come June.
Talk about a throwback: The Little Rascals is leaving Netflix next month, alongside D2: The Mighty Ducks and horror classic The Blair Witch Project. Netflix is also breaking up with romances like Serendipity and Jane Eyre. All six seasons of Private Practice and seasons 1 through 8 of CSI: NY are also departing the streaming service.
Scroll through for the full list of everything leaving Netflix in June.
Leaving June 1
D2: The Mighty Ducks
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
Heterosexual Jill
House of Wax
Kidnapped
Knuckleball!
Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim: Season 1
L’Auberge Espagnole
Serendipity
The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975
The Blair Witch Project
The Good Guys: Season 1
The Hustler
The Little Rascals
The Prince & Me
The Teacher Who Defied Hitler
The Three Musketeers
The Way of the Dragon
This Is Spinal Tap
Two Step
We Are the Giant
RELATED: The 5 Biggest Hollywood Bombs of All Time
Leaving June 6
Private Practice: Seasons 1-6
Leaving June 8
Xenia
Leaving June 9
4:44: Last Day on Earth
Farewell Herr Schwarz
Free the Nipple
Remote Area Medical
Secrets: The Sphinx
Tough Being Loved by Jerks
Leaving June 14
Bob the Builder: Season 1
Boys of Abu Ghraib
Leaving June 15
The Lazarus Project
Leaving June 16
Jane Eyre
Leaving June 19
Daddy’s Home
Grand Piano
The Right Kind of Wrong
Leaving June 23
Jimmy Goes to Nollywood
Leaving June 24
Agent F.O.X.
Breath of the Gods
Dragon Guardians
Leaving June 29
CSI: NY: Seasons 1-8
Leaving June 30
Killer Couples: Season 1
Killer in the Family: Season 1
Murder Files: Season 1
Murder on the Social Network
My Online Bride