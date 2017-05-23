relaGet ready to say goodbye to some of Netflix’s guilty pleasure horror flicks and nostalgic gems come June.

Talk about a throwback: The Little Rascals is leaving Netflix next month, alongside D2: The Mighty Ducks and horror classic The Blair Witch Project. Netflix is also breaking up with romances like Serendipity and Jane Eyre. All six seasons of Private Practice and seasons 1 through 8 of CSI: NY are also departing the streaming service.

Scroll through for the full list of everything leaving Netflix in June.

Leaving June 1

D2: The Mighty Ducks

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Heterosexual Jill

House of Wax

Kidnapped

Knuckleball!

Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim: Season 1

L’Auberge Espagnole

Serendipity

The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975

The Blair Witch Project

The Good Guys: Season 1

The Hustler

The Little Rascals

The Prince & Me

The Teacher Who Defied Hitler

The Three Musketeers

The Way of the Dragon

This Is Spinal Tap

Two Step

We Are the Giant



Leaving June 6

Private Practice: Seasons 1-6

Leaving June 8

Xenia

Leaving June 9

4:44: Last Day on Earth

Farewell Herr Schwarz

Free the Nipple

Remote Area Medical

Secrets: The Sphinx

Tough Being Loved by Jerks



Leaving June 14

Bob the Builder: Season 1

Boys of Abu Ghraib

Leaving June 15

The Lazarus Project

Leaving June 16

Jane Eyre

Leaving June 19

Daddy’s Home

Grand Piano

The Right Kind of Wrong

Leaving June 23

Jimmy Goes to Nollywood

Leaving June 24

Agent F.O.X.

Breath of the Gods

Dragon Guardians

Leaving June 29

CSI: NY: Seasons 1-8

Leaving June 30

Killer Couples: Season 1

Killer in the Family: Season 1

Murder Files: Season 1

Murder on the Social Network

My Online Bride