James Corden offers emotional message to Manchester after attack

As news broke of a bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that killed 22 and injured at least 59 others, James Corden recorded a special message to accompany Monday’s broadcast of CBS’ The Late Late Show.

“It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen,” said Corden as he started to choke up, “but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight.”

The British host paid tribute to the soul and the spirit of Manchester, which he noted was famous “for so many wonderful things,” citing its soccer teams, music groups like Oasis and Joy Division, and the fact that it was the birthplace of the leader of the suffragettes, and the home of the inventor of the first computer.

“It’s a place full of comedy and curries and character,” he said. “But when I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there. And I’m telling you a more tight-knit community you will be hard-pressed to find – strong, proud, caring people with community as its core. And if it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Manchester tonight, all of the staff at the Manchester Arena, all of the security teams, all of the emergency services, Ariana and her team and all of those families affected by tonight. We’ll all go to bed holding our little ones even tighter this evening.”

In the wake of the attack, numerous other celebrities paid tribute to the lives lost. Grande wrote on Twitter, “Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.”