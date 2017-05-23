Game of Thrones season 7 poster: The Night King is totally creepy

HBO has revealed the poster for Game of Thrones season 7 — and it’s hugely creepy.

The image above is the official key art for the upcoming season of the show, a near pitch-black image of the drama’s fearsome supernatural villain.

Here’s a moving version from the HBO Facebook page, which includes a fan-favorite character in The Night King’s sights…

Of course, as fearsome as The Night King is, he still has to face this.

Earlier Tuesday, EW posted our exclusive on the show’s faster pace this season.

Game of Thrones returns July 16.