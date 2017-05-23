The Flash finale reveals Iris' fate

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the season finale of The Flash. Read at your own risk.

Looks like we were spot on with our assessment of what happened on Infantino Street, as The Flash finale revealed some rather good news pertaining to Iris’ fate.

Suffering from guilt after accidentally revealing Iris’ (Candice Patton) location to Savitar, H.R. Wells (Tom Cavanagh) used the transmogrifier to stand in for Iris, thus sacrificing himself to give Barry a happy ending. Well, as happy as can be at the moment.

The good news is that Iris is still alive. The bad news is that H.R. is dead. But the other good news is we probably have not seen the last of Cavanagh as the actor seems to take on a brand new role each season.

With H.R.’s sacrifice, Team Flash had another opportunity to defeat Savitar for good. Barry recruited Kid Flash, a newly freed Jay Garrick, Gypsy, Cisco, and Caitlin to stop Savitar’s ascension; however, it ended up being Iris who saved the day by shooting Savitar in the back before he had a chance to kill Barry.

However, their victory didn’t last because the Speed Force grew unstable after Jay was freed, almost destroying Central City. So Barry made the ultimate sacrifice and willingly surrendered himself to the Speed Force, which manifested itself as his mother.

Although the ending didn’t necessarily set up next season’s villain, the finale did include another reference to Clifford DeVoe, a.k.a. The Thinker, a genius inventor and foe to Barry Allen. While visiting S.T.A.R. Labs for the first time in years, Savitar said to Barry, “This is where we came up with the cerebral inhibitor to use against DeVoe.”

“Who?” says Barry.

“You haven’t gotten there,” replies Savitar.

The Thinker potentially being introduced as season 4’s big bad would certainly make sense in light of recent news; executive producer Andrew Kreisberg revealed at PaleyFest that the show would not include a speedster villain next season.

The Flash will return in the fall on The CW.