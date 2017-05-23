Comedy Central orders more episodes of Trump-tweaking President Show

Comedy Central believes in Donald Trump. Or rather a very good impersonator of him.

The network has ordered seven more episodes of The President Show, it was announced on Tuesday.

The weekly late-night series features comedian Anthony Atamanuik (who also created the show) as Trump, with the notion that the President has decided to subvert the mainstream media once again and host his own late-night series right from the Oval Office, complete with pre-taped bits and Vice President Mike Pence (Peter Grosz) as his sidekick. Last month’s series premiere drew 1 million viewers, making for the most-watched Comedy Central premiere since Broad City. Through four episodes, the series is averaging 870,000 viewers.

The original order was for eight episodes, and the extension will keep the series on the air through Labor Day. The President Show airs Thursdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.