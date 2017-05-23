Chicago Justice canceled at NBC

Dick Wolf’s Chicago franchise just got a little bit smaller. The fourth member of One Chicago, Chicago Justice, which premiered earlier this year, has been canceled, EW has confirmed.

Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med were renewed ahead of NBC’s upfronts presentation last week, but the jury was still out on Justice.

The legal series, which centered around Philip Winchester as Peter Stone, the ambitious Deputy Chief of the Special Prosecutions Bureau, whose relentless quest for justice puts him in direct conflict with his boss, Cook County State’s Attorney Mark Jefferies, played by Carl Weathers.

Jon Seda, who starred on Chicago P.D. from its inception in 2014, helped launch Justice when his Antonio Dawson transferred to Peter Stone’s team. There’s no word yet whether or not Seda will rejoin P.D. (but fans can certainly hope!).

Megaproducer Wolf’s dominance, however, remains intact. His Law & Order franchise rages on with the 19th season of SVU launching later this year, and Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers also debuts this fall on NBC. Further, his docuseries, Inside the FBI: New York, premiered on USA last month.