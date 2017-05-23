Bloodline season 3 sneak peek: A panicked Kevin calls John

When Bloodline fans last saw John Rayburn at the end of season 2, he was headed out of town and seemingly never turning back. But in a new sneak peek at the upcoming third and final season, fans get a glimpse at John’s reason for returning.

As viewers know, John’s younger brother Kevin ended season 2 by murdering Marco, his sister’s ex. Kevin panicked when the cop knew too much about Danny’s death, and now the family has done more than one very bad thing. In the video, Kevin calls his older brother for advice.

Check out the full clip above before Bloodline season 3 hits Netflix on May 26.