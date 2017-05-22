Supergirl fills Wonder Woman's boots in new movie promo

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist had some extra spring in her step Monday night thanks to a wardrobe loan from another DC Comics superheroine.

In a playful TV spot that debuted during the Supergirl season finale, Benoist’s Kara (a.k.a. Supergirl) dons the Amazonian boots and bracelets worn by Gal Gadot in the upcoming Wonder Woman movie.

The promo is set to a version of the Nancy Sinatra hit “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” and also features Chyler Leigh as Kara’s adoptive sister Alex, Teri Hatcher as the villainous Rhea, and Lynda Carter — star of the 1970s Wonder Woman TV series — as President Olivia Marsdin.

When Rhea compliments Kara’s footwear, the latter responds, “You like? I borrowed them from a friend.”

The video concludes with a snippet of Gadot kicking butt in Wonder Woman, and for now that’s probably the closest we’ll get to her and Benoist sharing the screen, since Supergirl and Wonder Woman are set in parallel universes.

Wonder Woman opens June 2. Watch an extended version of the promo above.