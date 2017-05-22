Twin Peaks revival: 20 callbacks and references in the premiere

Subscribe to A Twin Peaks Podcast: A Podcast About Twin Peaks – on iTunes, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts – to unwrap the mysteries in EW’s after-show every Monday during the Showtime revival.

Note: This post contains spoilers from the first two episodes of the Twin Peaks revival.

Welcome back to the world of Twin Peaks, where the birds sing a pretty song and there’s always music in the air. On Sunday, David Lynch and Mark Frost debuted the first two episodes of the revival series, and although there were plenty of new faces and places — Karen Leigh Hopkins! Patrick Fischler! South Dakota! — the premiere also included plenty of callbacks to the original 1990s run.

We put together a list of all the references to the original series from the first two episodes of the revival. Read on for a list of all the callbacks and Easter eggs — and let us know in the comments if we missed anything.

1. The very first episode opens with a flashback to Laura Palmer prophetically informing Agent Cooper, “I’ll see you again in 25 years,” before cutting to shots of familiar Twin Peaks locations: the Packard Sawmill, Twin Peaks High School, etc.

2. The opening credits have a similar feel to the original, using the same font and the same iconic Angelo Badalamenti theme song, but there are a few key differences. Instead of sawmill closeups or that shot of that one bird, the new opening mixes overhead footage of the waterfall with Black Lodge imagery.

3. The Giant appears in black and white now, but he’s still offering Cooper guidance in the form of riddles. (Who the hell are Richard and Linda?)

4. Dr. Lawrence Jacoby is no longer a practicing psychiatrist, but instead, he lives in a trailer in the woods, painting shovels gold (?). However, there’s a delightful moment in the first episode where he rips off his sunglasses to reveal his beloved red-and-blue eyeglasses underneath.

5. This one’s a little off-the-wall, but bear with us: The room where Sam sits to watch the mysterious glass box has a small table with a bonsai tree. In season 2, Windom Earle spies on the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Department with a microphone hidden in a bonsai tree. (Lynch himself, a.k.a. FBI director Gordon Cole, memorably screams the word “BONSAI” into the tree.) So is this a hidden clue to signify Windom Earle’s involvement, or is it a red herring? Or do bonsai trees just make for easy-to-maintain office decoration?

6. The ill-fated Tracey and Sam bond over coffee, although no word on whether or not that coffee is damn fine.

7. The Great Northern is still going strong, and Jerry Horne is still interrupting his brother Ben by offering him food.

8. Lucy is still running the desk at the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Department, except she’s now Lucy Brennan. Also, in a callback to the pilot, she still gives very specific instructions about how to answer the phone.

9. When Hawk enlists Lucy and Andy to help him dig through the old Laura Palmer case files, he promises to bring in a spread of coffee and donuts. Attaboy, Hawk.

10. Catherine Coulson may have passed away in 2015, but the Log Lady is still offering cryptic advice and rocking her red eyeglasses.

11. Marjorie, the woman who calls the detectives to investigate Ruth Davenport’s disappearance, has a small Mexican Chihuahua, or, as Gordon Cole would say, a “small Mexican chi-wow-wow.”

12. As part of his search for clues about Cooper, Hawk heads to Glastonbury Grove, where he encounters the same small pool and ring of sycamore trees from the season 2 finale. Also, in a bittersweet moment, the Log Lady calls him and invites him to stop by afterward for coffee and pie.

13. The Laura Palmer whom Cooper encounters in the Black Lodge is wearing the same dress, talking backwards, and whispering secrets in Coop’s ear. She even delivers the same iconic line: “I feel like I know her, but sometimes my arms bend back.”

14. As Cooper is wandering around the Black Lodge, he sees a white horse — the same white horse that Sarah Palmer saw in her living room all those years ago?

15. Cooper also encounters Leland Palmer in the Black Lodge, and Palmer begs him to find his daughter. Notably, his hair is neither dark nor white.

16. In South Dakota, when the police are investigating the trunk of Hastings’ car, an officer’s flashlight starts flickering — just like the flickering lights in the original pilot, when Cooper and Truman go down to the morgue to see Laura Palmer’s body.

17. Sarah Palmer is still living in the same house, even though her daughter and husband have long since died.

18. Cooper’s malicious doppelgänger is seen using a tape recorder, although sadly, there’s no Diane to be found.

19. In his motel room, the Evil Cooper calls someone he thinks is Phillip Jeffries — the missing FBI agent played by David Bowie in Fire Walk With Me. Jeffries famously disappeared in Argentina in the late ‘80s, before mysteriously reappearing in the FBI Philadelphia office in 1989. Also, the voice on the phone references a recent meeting between Cooper’s doppelgänger and Major Garland Briggs.

20. The Bang Bang Bar is still the local watering hole, and in a callback to Julee Cruise’s performance in the first season, The Chromatics take the stage to perform their own dreamy song.