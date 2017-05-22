Supergirl: Is Mon-El really leaving?

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the season finale of Supergirl. Read at your own risk!

Have we seen the last of Mon-El on Supergirl?

During the season finale, Winn (Jeremy Jordan), and Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lillian Luthor (Brenda Strong) built a last-resort device that would fill the atmosphere with lead, which would force the Daxamites to leave Earth since the element is fatal to them. Seeing no other option, Kara (Melissa Benoist) was forced to activate it when she realized the Daxamites wouldn’t stop attacking even if she defeated Rhea (Teri Hatcher). Unfortunately, that meant Mon-El (Chris Wood) was also forced to leave the planet, as Kara sent him off in a pod.

Does this mean Mon-El is gone for good? That remains to be seen; however, if he does return next season, we know his journey back to the love of his life won’t be an easy one because, at the end of the episode, his pod gets pulled into a what looks like a Phantom Zone wormhole. This development might sound familiar to comic book fans. In the comics, In the comics, Mon-El, suffering from lead poisoning, was placed in the Phantom Zone to stop him from dying and was eventually released by the Legion of Superheroes in the 30th century once they found a cure.

We’ll know more when Supergirl returns this fall on The CW.