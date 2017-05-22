Queen Sugar season 2 trailer: 'It's about legacy'

Season 2 of Queen Sugar, the series from filmmaker Ava DuVernay and executive producer Oprah Winfrey, will begin with a special two-night event on June 20 and 21 on OWN. Check out the exclusive new trailer above.

The series brings us back to Saint Josephine, Louisiana, where Charley Bordelon (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) struggles to regain her independence as the only black female sugarcane mill owner in the parish. We will see her fight to rebuild her relationships with her siblings while still navigating her fraught relationship with her estranged husband, pro basketball player Davis West (Timon Kyle Durrett).

Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) continues to work on transforming himself from a formerly incarcerated single father to a landowner, while Nova (Rutina Wesley) remains torn between her activism and her personal relationships.

Also returning for season 2 is free-spirited Aunt Vi, played by Tina Lifford (Parenthood), her younger boyfriend Hollywood (Omar J. Dorsey), family friend Remy (Dondre T. Whitfield, Mistresses), Charley’s teenage son Micah (Nicholas L. Ashe); Ralph Angel’s son Blue (Ethan Hutchison), and his mother Darla (Bianca Larson).

Once again, this season of Queen Sugar is being helmed by a slate of female filmmakers including returning director Kat Candler (Hellion), Cheryl Dunye (Stranger Inside), DeMane Davis (Lift), Aurora Guerrero (Mosquita y Mari), and Amanda Marsalis (Echo Park). DuVernay will direct the final episode of season 2.