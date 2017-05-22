Marvel's Ant-Man animated shorts coming to Disney XD

For such a little guy, Scott Lang sure has a few tricks up his sleeve: EW can exclusively announce that Marvel’s Ant-Man will be the next installment in Marvel Animation’s series of cartoon shorts, set to premiere June 10 and June 11 on Disney XD.

Voiced by Josh Keaton, the shrinking hero will fight evil alongside the Wasp and Hank Pym. He’ll score occasional breaks to help daughter Cassie with her homework.

Like the previous round of Marvel shorts, which starred Rocket and Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel’s Ant-Man was animated by Passion Pictures, the studio behind Gorillaz’s animated music videos. The six two-minute shorts in this series are directed by Ugo Bienvenu and Kevin Manach, written by Brian Wysol, executive-produced by Alan Fine, Dan Buckley, Joe Quesada, Cort Lane, Stephen Wacker, and Stan Lee, with Cara Speller and Marc Bodin-Joyeux also serving as producers.

The first shorts (titled “Science Fair,” “Alien Invasion,” and “Soup Time”) will air on Disney XD on Saturday, June 10 at 7:58 a.m. ET, with the next two (“Alien Invasion” and “Soup Time”) following at 11:58 a.m. and 2:58 p.m. The next three (“Exterminator, Proton Cube,” and “Not a Date”) will air the next day at 11:28 a.m., 5:28 p.m., and 8:58 p.m., respectively.

Check out preview images below.