John Oliver explains why Trump's impeachment is a 'long shot'

Following a series of shocking recent revelations about President Donald Trump’s dealings with Russia — some that caused even the normally stoic Anderson Cooper to have a few strong reactions — Last Week Tonight host John Oliver dedicated Sunday’s episode to unpacking each event and its ramifications for the American people. He especially touched on what it would take to impeach Trump.

“Even though some people have been getting excited this week, impeachment is a long shot for many reasons,” explained Oliver midway through the episode. “Not the least of which is it would require a majority of the House to vote to impeach, and that is currently controlled by Republicans, and it would then need two-thirds of the Senate to vote to convict the president, and it is also controlled by Republicans right now.”

He continued, “So the likelihood is that Trump will survive this and continue as president, which shouldn’t really be a surprise to anyone. Why would this be the end of the line for him? Trump has seemed to reach the end of the line on multiple occasions only for nothing to happen, as if for him, and him alone, the end of the line is drawn by M.C. f–king Escher.”

Oliver then cited other moments people had considered to be the end of the line for Trump, including his hesitancy to disavow David Duke, his bullying of Humayun Khan’s parents, and even his comments about women on the Access Hollywood tape.

Despite the HBO host’s grim observation, he did note a silver lining about Trump’s possible impeachment: “Ironically, I imagine at least part of it would involve thousands of Muslims celebrating in New Jersey.”

Last Week Tonight airs Sundays at 11 p.m. on HBO.