Jane the Virgin EP on Tyler Posey's character and THAT new love triangle

Spoiler alert! This story contains major spoilers about the Jane the Virgin season finale. Click away if you haven’t seen it, lest you want Rogelio to rant at you.

Jane the Virgin has a come a long way this season. After losing her husband Michael midseason, she spent the next three years working to move on from him. And she did, before realizing she may have feelings for her baby daddy Rafael instead. Complicating her love life somewhat is the return of her first love Adam (played by guest star Tyler Posey). Helping her through all her feelings about love and marriage and moving on is a letter penned by Michael from before they got married.

Meanwhile, Petra has her own problems to deal with. Her twin Anezka is out of prison and armed with both a gun and the knowledge that Petra is the one responsible for killing Scott. Meanwhile, Rafael is grappling with losing all his money thanks to Luisa taking over the Marbella and the family trust after discovering that he’s not really her biological brother. Elsewhere in the hour, Xiomara and Rogelio finally walk down the aisle. However, the newlyweds won’t really be having a smooth “honeymoon” phase seeing as how Darci is pregnant with Rogelio’s daughter!

Ahead of the season finale, EW and a few other news outlets had a chance to speak to executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman about some of the season-closing hour’s big moments.

What were some of the things you were thinking about as you headed into the finale?

JENNIE SYNDER URMAN: We ended with Jane and Michael’s wedding last year, so I knew that this season was going to end with a wedding, but it had to be so different from Jane and Michael’s because that was the perfect wedding. So for a while, we were trying to come up with how this wedding would be and look and feel different because I felt like everybody needed a nice happy ending in the finale, especially this season. I didn’t want to end it with a missing baby, or something dramatic because I felt like that was what we did in the mid-season [finale]. I wanted to have a sense of catharsis and hope and future and to come full circle.

This is the first time Brett [Dier]’s returned since Michael died.

We’ve shot him as a photo that talks. But this is was his first time back…

Was it a challenge figuring out the perfect way to bring him back into the fold?

Totally. And in what capacity and how Jane could feel any romantic feelings if we’re also telling a story about Michael was a challenge, [as well as] how to balance that. There are always moments that we wanted to see. I’ve been waiting to see the moment when Alba and Michael practiced their vows, so we were trying to figure out what’s the story that we’re telling in the past and also not wanting to repeat what we did in the season premiere where we told like a full past story and a full present story. This wanted to live a little bit differently and not take up as much real estate with Michael, but just be really specific about the moments and then have him thematically tie everything together was our goal, and everybody loves when he’s back and misses him so much.

So Fabian took her through an arc where she had this other relationship. When that ended she started to think about what she wanted and that brought Rafael back in a small way. But his heart is somewhere else and we’ve always had Jane right in the center of love triangles, so it was interesting to me if it shifted. We’ve had a lot of people clamoring for her, but what does it suddenly feel like to not be the beloved one at the top? Especially because that’s how Jane was raised. She’s always sitting in the middle of the swing between her mom and her grandmother. She’s always been that person as the center. So part of her journey before this episode was being okay with not being in the center of their orbit. And then we wanted this episode to have some cathartic moments with Michael and move her into a new direction.

This new direction could put Jane in the middle of another love triangle with Adam and Rafael. What can you say about how that will change things and what you’re planning for their mindsets for next season?

When Jane sees Adam, you’re going to need to know what his backstory is, why she never thought she’d see him again, and why he was her first love. That’s going to take her on a real journey and obviously, there’s big history there. At the top of next season, Rafael’s lost all his money. He doesn’t have anything. His credit cards don’t work. And we have a villain rising in Luisa, whose heart is out for revenge. So everybody is grappling with their circumstances more than their romances. But it’s all going to play out in that first episode because we’ve already started working on it.

Is there going to be a time jump?

No. It’s continuous.

I’m assuming Adam’s going to be very different from Michael and Rafael. Is there anything that you can say about him?

He’s an illustrator of graphic novels. So he can illustrate and she can write. They’ll have a collaboration at some point. He’s more of a youthful energy. Jane has had a lot of weight on her shoulders and this is somebody that’s going to be reminding her that she’s 27 years old. He’s a little bit more adventurous than maybe Jane is right now.

Can you speak to why Tyler’s right for the role, and what he’s been like on the show so far?

We just love him, so we were thrilled that he said he would do it. Obviously, he has so much experience, but he also had very serious stuff on Teen Wolf and also can play this lighter stuff. I saw this H&M commercial where he just had this energy. And we wanted a new, fresh start for Jane, something that’s going to bring us into a new, exciting arena and he’s just got a natural charisma and an energy that’s going to be so different from Rafael and also Michael. He’s much more of a daredevil, which is trying for someone like Jane, but also exciting.

So we’ll see her stepping outside of the box a little bit?

You might. [Laughs] Yeah, he’s going to be pushing her towards things that she might not be comfortable with and part of that will be explained through their backstory and why they broke up and what happened at the end. He’s just in a different place. He doesn’t have kids. He’s a single guy and what that looks like is going to be interesting for us to play with, and romantic.

Any idea how long he’ll stick around?

I do. But I’m not going to say. [Laughs]