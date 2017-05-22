I'm Dying Up Here premiere is now streaming for free on YouTube

Showtime is bringing the 1970s L.A. comedy scene to life with new series I’m Dying Up Here — and now viewers can watch the show’s first episode for free on YouTube ahead of its official June 4 premiere.

The hourlong series is based on William Knoedelseder’s 2010 book of the same name and follows a group of comedians struggling to get by. Executive-produced by Jim Carrey, its cast features Melissa Leo, RJ Cyler (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl), Ari Graynor (For a Good Time, Call…), and Clark Duke (The Office). Although some of the stars are real-life comics, some were newer to the scene.

“They would go and do open mics,” EP Dave Flebotte previously told EW about those actors who weren’t as confident in their comedy skills. “I know Ari Graynor did it. [Michael Angarano] did it. RJ Cyler, he did open mic quite a bit. He’s the guy that came in pretty raw and just had natural instincts and got better and better. RJ just took off.”

Watch the comedy-drama’s series premiere above.