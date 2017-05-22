Game of Thrones unleashes epic season 7 dragon war photo

This is what a war with dragons looks like.

Above is your first look at a dragon in Game of Thrones season 7, which as we’ve previously teased are “the size of 747s” in the upcoming episodes — and with the unholy firepower to match.

Here we see Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) fulfilling her ancestral destiny atop one of her massive children (Drogon, to be exact) as soldiers fight amid smoke and fire. The battle image looks like some epic fantasy painting even though it’s only a single frame of footage. And it represents only one of the major action sequences in the upcoming season, which debuts in July. “The dragons this year are the size of 747s,” director Matt Shakman previously told EW. “Drogon is the biggest of the bunch — his flame is 30-feet in diameter!”

For more, EW has several new photos from the season 7, see them all right now here.

Game of Thrones season 7 debuts July 16 on HBO.