Vanessa Williams is bringing the drama to daytime television.

The new VH1 original series Daytime Divas is sure to be full of showdowns, backstabbing, and manipulation, as evidenced in the exclusive super trailer above.

“It’s not personal,” warns Anna (Kristen Johnson). “It’s just TV.”

Based on Satan’s Sisters, the book by former The View co-host Star Jones, Daytime Divas stars Williams as Maxine, the creator and lead host of The Lunch Hour. While the ladies play nice on camera, it’s far from cordial behind-the-scenes.

Tichina Arnold (Everybody Hates Chris), Fiona Gubelmann (Wilfred), Camille Guaty (Prison Break), and Chloe Bridges (Pretty Little Liars) costar as the rest of the panel.

The series premieres June 5 at 10 p.m. ET on VH1.