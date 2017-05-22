“Oh no… she dirty!”

Those four words, uttered by Jake at the end of the second episode of last week’s hour of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, do not bode well for Detectives Peralta and Diaz. It appears that Lt. Hawkins (Gina Gershon) — who runs a badass NYPD elite task force — is not the crusader against crime that Jake (Andy Samberg) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) thought she was when they battled each other for a spot on her team. In fact, it appears that she’s as guilty as the criminals she collars, as Jake (Andy Samberg) eavesdropped on a conversation in which she admonished the low-life that he collared not to get caught again — and ordered him to fetch a good price for some stolen diamonds. Perhaps the big break in the Golden Gang bank robbery case truly just arrived. Or maybe things just got a lot more complicated.

This much is certain: The stakes are sky-high in the two-part finale of the cop comedy airing tomorrow night. “An undercover mission goes south, causing Jake and Rosa’s entire worlds to come crumbling down around them,” hints series co-creator Dan Goor. “It puts their careers and lives in jeopardy. Serious jeopardy.”

These Nine-Nine detectives also will have to convince those around them that they are dirty cops who like to party hard — harder than any Rochester cop convention — which means they’ll need to partake in some illegal drugs. This will require an assist from, surprise, Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) and, surprise surprise, Rosa’s not-at-all stable boyfriend, Adrian Pimento (Jason Mantzoukas). “They enlist the help of the dirtiest clean cop they know who shows them how to get by in the world of drugs, though maybe accidentally doing a few himself,” Goor tells EW. “It’s a tour de force by Mantzoukas.”

Meanwhile, Gina (Chelsea Peretti) will wind up sharing a few secrets, and they involve a passionate love affair with a professional snowboarder named Milton (guest star Ryan Phillippe). One of those secrets “threatens to destroy her relationship with Boyle,” says Goor. “He makes Boyle’s blood boil.”

Speaking of Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), you’ll see him in a new light — or, rather, a new white. “Charles becomes so worried, his hair turns completely white as he becomes wheelchair-bound,” says Goor. In addition, Jake and Amy (Melissa Fumero) will log “some disturbing time on a farm surrounded by horny pigs,” while Rosa’s embarrassing love for La La Land is exposed, as is Terry’s unfortunate appearance hip-hop dancing on a fake ’90s-era MTV Beach House show named Da Basement.

“The Bank Job” and “Crime & Punishment” air back-to-back Tuesday at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Fox.