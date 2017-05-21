Sasheer Zamata exits Saturday Night Live

Sasheer Zamata is exiting Saturday Night Live, EW has learned.

Zamata first joined the series in January 2014, soon after the NBC show added six new cast members and was subsequently criticized for its lack of diversity as all the new players were white and five were men. In response to the criticism, creator Lorne Michaels vowed to cast a black woman by January 2014.

Prior to SNL, Zamata performed at New York’s Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, a space where plenty of other comedians ranging from Broad City creators Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer to SNL alums including Horatio Sanz have gotten their start.

Since joining the SNL cast, Zamata has continued her stand-up career and recently released her first special, Pizza Mind, via Seeso this past March.

“I feel like I’ve definitely become a better writer since working on the show,” she previously told EW about her experience on the sketch show. “And things that I haven’t been able to use on the show have gone into my performance onstage. I think by default my work has become more political and a little more biting than it was before, which I like.”

Prior to SNL’s season 42 finale this weekend, cast members Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer announced they would not be returning next season. Zamata has yet to make a public statement about her departure, though she did post a celebratory Instagram Sunday morning featuring Weekend Update host Colin Jost and Dwayne Johnson holding her up.

“Wow,” she wrote. “What a fantastic end to a fantastic season, thanks SNL.”