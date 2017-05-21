Katy Perry performs 'Swish Swish' on SNL

Katy Perry has dropped the mic.

As rumors continue to swirl about whether the popstar’s latest track is a diss at Taylor Swift, Perry performed “Swish Swish” on the SNL season finale.

Minus Nicki Minaj, who appears on the song, the singer performed on a runway surrounded by a group of dancers in elaborate costumes. Perry wrapped things up by dropping her microphone.

When asked by Jimmy Fallon if “Swish Swish” was about “anyone we know,” Perry responded, “I think it’s a great anthem for people to use whenever someone’s trying to hold you down or bully you. That’s kind of what this record is about, it’s just like [a] 360-degree liberation.”

The singer returned later in the episode and was joined by Migos for their collaboration “Bon Appétit.”

