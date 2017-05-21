Tom Hanks’ fan-favorite Saturday Night Live character David S. Pumpkins returned for the show’s season finale — this time as David S. Pimpkins.

The orange-clad character, who debuted earlier this season as part of the “Haunted Elevator” sketch before Halloween, appeared at the end of sketch about a hip-hop track with too many featured artists. Watch the full video above.

Hanks was on hand earlier in the episode, joining host Dwayne Johnson during his monologue announcing a 2020 presidential bid, with Hanks as his running mate.

“When it comes to politics, we need more poise and less noise,” said Johnson. “Americans deserve strong capable leaders, leaders who care about this country and care about its people.”

“Dwayne, that kinda sounds like you and me! I guess we gotta do it!” replied Hanks.