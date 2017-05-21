Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks' David S. Pumpkins makes his glorious SNL return

Any questions?

@noeleneclark

Posted on

Tom Hanks’ fan-favorite Saturday Night Live character David S. Pumpkins returned for the show’s season finale — this time as David S. Pimpkins.

The orange-clad character, who debuted earlier this season as part of the “Haunted Elevator” sketch before Halloween, appeared at the end of sketch about a hip-hop track with too many featured artists. Watch the full video above.

Hanks was on hand earlier in the episode, joining host Dwayne Johnson during his monologue announcing a 2020 presidential bid, with Hanks as his running mate.

“When it comes to politics, we need more poise and less noise,” said Johnson. “Americans deserve strong capable leaders, leaders who care about this country and care about its people.”

“Dwayne, that kinda sounds like you and me! I guess we gotta do it!” replied Hanks.