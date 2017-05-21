"I'm not giving up because I didn't do anything wrong." #SNLFinale pic.twitter.com/Vlzel9V33y — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) May 21, 2017

Well, that was quite a different SNL spin on “Hallelujah.”

Months after Kate McKinnon opened the first post-election SNL as Hillary Clinton with a cover of the late Leonard Cohen’s classic song, Alec Baldwin did the same as Donald Trump, flanked by SNL stars playing his closest allies.

As Baldwin began solo, he was soon joined by McKinnon as Kellyanne Conway. His host of backup singers only grew from there, with Mike Pence (Beck Bennett), Eric Trump (Alex Moffat), Donald Trump Jr. (Mikey Day), Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant), skeleton Steve Bannon, Melania Trump (Cecily Strong), and Ivanka Trump (Scarlett Johansson).

Upon finishing, Baldwin-as-Trump declared, “I’m not giving up because I didn’t do anything wrong… but I can’t speak for these people.”

