SNL: Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks tease 2020 presidential run

During his Saturday Night Live season finale opening monologue, Dwayne Johnson confirmed that he’s running for president in 2020, and he introduced the Studio 8H audience to his “adored” and “charming” running mate: Tom Hanks.

“Dwayne, I could not possibly… turn this down!” said Hanks as he joined the Fate of the Furious star on stage. “I’m in. Let’s go!”

The candidates went on to tease their White House bid. “Now in the past, I never would have considered running for president, but now I’m actually worried that I’m too qualified,” said Johnson.

Hanks chimed in, “The truth is, America needs us. No one can seem to agree on anything anymore, except for two things…”

“Pizza and us,” said Johnson.

The actors went on to cite their fame (“I have been in two movies where a plane crashes, and people are still excited to see me on their flight,” said Hanks), their diversity (“And I, of course, will get the minority vote because everyone just assumes that I’m what they are,” said Johnson), and their onscreen credits as traits that will endear them to voters.

“When it comes to politics, we need more poise and less noise,” said Johnson. “Americans deserve strong capable leaders, leaders who care about this country and care about its people.”

“Dwayne, that kinda sounds like you and me! I guess we gotta do it!” declared Hanks before a “Johnson Hanks 2020” banner unfurled above the SNL stage.

Earlier in the monologue, Alec Baldwin welcomed Johnson into the “Five-Timers Club,” presenting him with a smoking jacket with a number 5 embroidered on the pocket, just like the one Steve Martin presented to Melissa McCarthy in last week’s episode.