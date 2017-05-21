Atlanta star says season 2 begins shooting this year

Brian Tyree Henry is eager to get back to work on Atlanta. Thankfully, he’ll only have to wait a few more months to step back into the shoes of Alfred Miles, a.k.a. up-and-coming rapper Paper Boi.

“We’re gonna start in September, actually, and we’re going to crank it out,” Henry revealed to EW at the Peabody Awards Saturday evening.

At the moment, Henry doesn’t know what’s in store for the second season of Donald Glover’s critically acclaimed comedy — which was honored with a Peabody Award at the New York ceremony last night and previously won the Golden Globe for Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) — and he’s just fine with that.

“We have no idea what’s going to happen, but that’s the excitement of it,” said Henry. “That was the best part about the best season: just showing up and seeing like, what the hell is going to happen to these characters on a given day. So, I have no idea and I like it that way, actually.”

He continues: “What I do hope is that we continue to show these characters growing together, continue to show these characters having fun together, continue to show these characters that are trying to make it, and I really hope that the viewers relate to that. I hope that y’all have as much fun as we did when we made it, that it’s still received the same way if not more. All we can do is go and play and really tell these stories, but we have no idea what’s coming up.”

While Henry is heading down to Atlanta to shoot on location in four months, fans of the show will have to wait until 2018 to find out what comes next because the show’s creator is very busy man these days: In addition to Atlanta, Glover is playing Lando in the Han Solo movie, starring in the live-action Lion King remake, and executive-producing FXX’s Deadpool animated series.