Twin Peaks actor Jim Belushi thought he was auditioning for a porno

Jim Belushi had no idea he was auditioning for Twin Peaks until after the fact.

“My agent called me and gave me an address to a warehouse deep in the valley, and he said, ‘Just go, they just want to talk to you, and I said, ‘all right,'” he recalled to EW at the Los Angeles premiere for Showtime’s revival. “And I walked into this room and there was two women and a video camera in a warehouse in the valley, and I thought that this was some kind of porno film that he was sending me on.”

Belushi explained he “just talked for about 15 minutes with them, and they were very nice.” Three weeks later, he got the call. “You know that meeting? That was for Twin Peaks. David Lynch would like you to be in the company,” he remembers hearing over the phone. “I just felt so good because he’s such a respected auteur, and I love his sense of storytelling,” he added.

The actor, known mostly for his comedic roles, is now one of many newcomers to the Lynchian world of Twin Peaks, including Naomi Watts, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Monica Bellucci, Michael Cera, Tim Roth, Robert Forster, and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder.

“I had to adjust my rhythm, and it started out with a cup of coffee,” Belushi said. “I poured a cup of coffee and started my line and [Lynch] went, ‘No. Nooooo. The coffee is very important.’ I spent 20 seconds pouring and sipping on a cup of coffee before I even started the scene. So, it’s so beautiful to have that freedom to relax. There’s no rush, the scenes take their own shape, and you become this organic creature in this world that David creates.”

Twin Peaks begins the first of 18 episodes this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

—Reporting by Maureen Lee Lenker