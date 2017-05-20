Trial & Error renewed by NBC

NBC has ruled in favor of Trial & Error.

The network has renewed the freshman murder-spoof comedy for a second season, it was announced on Saturday. Season 2, which will feature a new case and contain 10 episodes, is expected to debut midseason.

Premiering in March, season 1 centered on a professor (John Lithgow) in a small town in the South who is accused of murdering his wife, and the young New York attorney (Nicholas D’Agosto) who winds up as his defense lawyer. The cast also included Jayma Mays, Steven Boyer, Sherri Shepherd, and Krysta Rodriguez. The series performed modestly in the Tuesday at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. time slots, averaging just under 5 million viewers and 1.2 in the 18-to-49 demo (including DVR playback).

NBC announced its 2017-18 fall schedule earlier this week, and its other midseason comedies include the Mindy Kaling-produced Champions and the Seth Meyers-produced A.P. Bio.