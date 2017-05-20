SNL: Pete Davidson pens touching sendoff to Bobby Moynihan

Pete Davidson delivered a heartfelt goodbye to fellow Saturday Night Live cast member Bobby Moynihan, whose final show comes Saturday with the season 42 finale.

“Tomorrow is our last show together. It breaks my heart,” Davidson wrote in an Instagram post ahead of the episode. “When I became a cast member you were really there for me and such a pal. I wouldn’t have been able to get through it without you.”

He continued, “Over the past few years we’ve become great friends and I’m honored to have met you and have you in my life. You’re one of the funniest people I know and I’ll never forget the time we spent together on floor 17. Well wishes and continued success. I love you.”

Dwayne Johnson hosts this weekend’s finale as the Baywatch star enters the Five-Timer’s Club. Moynihan, whose exit from the sketch comedy series was confirmed Wednesday, posted a photo from the cast’s “last pitch of the season.”

The episode will also mark the return of musical guest Katy Perry, who recently dropped a new track “Swish Swish.”

Closing out four episodes broadcast live across the nation in all time zones, Saturday’s season finale airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 p.m. CT, 9:30 p.m. MT, and 8:30 p.m. PT.