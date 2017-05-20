After nine seasons on Saturday Night Live, Bobby Moynihan is leaving studio 8H.

Saturday’s season 42 finale will be the comedian’s last as a member of the main cast. Moynihan is exiting SNL to star in the new sitcom Me, Myself, and I, which was picked up by CBS; the network released a trailer for the show at its Upfront presentation this week.

In honor of Moynihan’s nine-year run on SNL, here are seven of his all-time best sketches.

Drunk Uncle

Probably Moynihan’s most beloved character is the sexist, racist, sloppy Drunk Uncle, who appears on Weekend Update to drunkenly rail against, well, everything (and occasionally burst into song). On the 2015 episode hosted by Donald Trump, however, Drunk Uncle was in a great mood, because he, too, wished to “make America grapes again,” like the then-candidate. “It’s like I’m running for president, you know?” he said to Colin Jost, with great feeling. “We have, like, a million things in common, you know?”

WWE Promo Shoot

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will host Moynihan’s last episode on Saturday night, which makes it all the more fitting that one of his best moments was with the Baywatch star. In this 2015 sketch, after Moynihan’s wrestler tells his opponent to go all out in his promo smack talk, The Rock gets a little too personal. Rematch this weekend?

Snooki

The wild popularity of Jersey Shore in the late aughts was practically screaming to be spoofed on SNL, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi proved to be a perfect subject for Moynihan to impersonate. “I am queen of the guidettes, and I am looking for my king,” Moynihan tells Seth Meyers, clutching a red solo cup to his chest, on this 2009 Weekend Update. “An Italian, dark, just muscly juicehead guido.”

Star Wars Auditions

This 2015 sketch is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to cast impersonations and celebrity cameos, but Moynihan’s George Lucas is the best part — and he does double duty as Danny DeVito auditioning to play BB-8!

Anthony Crispino, Secondhand News Correspondent

As the Weekend Update’s mustachioed Secondhand News Correspondent Anthony Crispino, Moynihan confidently delivers the news as if he’s learned it playing a gossipy game of telephone. In this 2014 Crispino visit, he reported on the group of “star whores” who locked themselves in a trailer for a year (when a Star Wars trailer had dropped a year before the film’s release).

Haunted Elevator

David S. Pumpkins, played by Tom Hanks in this ridiculous Halloween sketch, became a viral sensation last October when “Haunted Elevator” aired. But David Pumpkins would be nothing without his duo of skeleton backup dancers, one of whom was a very committed Moynihan. Any questions?

Ass Dan

R.I.P.

The season finale of SNL airs live across all time zones Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 p.m. CT, 9:30 p.m. MT, and 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.