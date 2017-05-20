Bill Maher blames superheroes for 'Orange Sphincter' Donald Trump

Bill Maher knows “conservatives think Hollywood ruined America by promoting race-mixing, drugs, and twisted smut,” but the Real Time host argued Hollywood ruined America “by making everything about superheroes.”

Friday night, Maher ruled the rise of comic book-based entertainment in movies and television contributed to the rise of President Donald Trump, whom he reimagined as the superhero “Orange Sphincter.”

“If you’re asking, what’s the problem? The problem is that superhero movies imprint this mindset that we are not masters of our own destiny, and the best we can do is sit back and wait for Star-Lord and a f—ing raccoon to sweep in and save our sorry asses,” Maher said. “Forget hard work, government institutions, diplomacy, investment. We just need a hero to rise, and so we put out the Bat Signal for one man who could step in and solve all of our problems very quickly. And that’s how we got our latest superhero: Orange Sphincter.”

Equipped with “his power smirk” and “golden helmet,” Orange Sphincter hails from “Planet A–hole” with his “faithful allies Boy Wonder [Paul Ryan] and Stingy Mutant Turtle [Mitch McConnell].” He also has his own version of Batman’s butler, Alfred Pennyworth, in the form of “Captain Buzzkill” Vice President Mike Pence, as well as “a nemesis, Crooked Hillary and her sidekick Private Server.”

“Like Batman, Orange Sphincter is a billionaire socialite from Gotham. Like Superman, he has a red cape, but wears it in the front. Like Aquaman, he can communicate with whales [New Jersey Governor Chris Christie]. And like Spider-Man, he has a Spidey sense that allows him to see things other people cannot,” Maher said, mocking Trump for his statements about the crowd size of his inauguration ceremony.

Orange Sphincter, too, prefers to play by his own rules, including when it comes to “tax returns, fraternizing with the enemy, grabbing p—ies, respecting facts, conflicts of interest.”

“So how does this superhero story end? What is the fate of Orange Sphincter?” Maher concluded. “Well, this one is a little bit trickier because in this one the superhero is the villain, and that should make us all remember that in this fight for America we need to be our own superheroes.”

Watch Maher’s segment in the clip above.