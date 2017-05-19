U2 headed to Jimmy Kimmel Live

U2 are making a late-night pit stop on their Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour.

The band will appear in dual capacity on the May 23 installment of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, it was announced on Friday.

This will be their only U.S. TV interview and performance during The Joshua Tree Tour 2017, which pays tribute to the 1987 album. The 33-date tour kicked off last Friday and descends on Los Angeles this weekend. (For more on the tour, check out our behind the scenes story here.)

Earlier this week, ABC announced that Kimmel will return as host of the 2018 Academy Awards.