Ahead of Dwayne Johnson joining the Five-Timers Club, EW has picked our favorite moments of the Baywatch star on Saturday Night Live, and now, he’s doing the same.

For the latest installment of “The Rock Reacts,” Johnson provided commentary and behind-the-scenes insight on some of his most memorable sketches, including “Mr. Peeper’s Father.” For his first time as host, Johnson went full caveman as the father to Chris Kattan’s memorable character.

“When it comes to comedy, you either commit or you don’t commit. So, you gotta f—ing commit,” he laughed. “So much like in the moment, when you’re in it, you can’t rehearse this, you don’t know what you’re getting ready to do, you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Johnson and Kattan engage in a hilarious battle of physical comedy, ranging from spitting apples at each other to humping Chris Parnell.

“We don’t know where we’re going on this,” chuckled Johnson. “We’re just going and we’re just feeling each other out, and where he goes, I’m gonna go.”

Check out the full “Rock Reacts” video above.

The Johnson-hosted season finale of SNL airs live across all time zones this Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 p.m. CT, 9:30 p.m. MT, and 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.