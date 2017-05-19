Shondaland Revealed: Betsy Beers, Katie Lowes dissect Quinn's big Scandal news

Every other week, executive producer Betsy Beers goes behind the scenes of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal in her podcast, Shondaland Revealed — and EW will have an exclusive first listen of the latest episode.

For the season finale of Scandal, Beers caught up with Katie Lowes, whose character Quinn reveals Thursday night that she is pregnant! Though Quinn initially wanted to run away, Abby (Darby Stanchfield) convinced her to stay and continue on as the new leader of OPA. Lowes dissects all that and more — like the fan debate over HuckleberryQuinn vs Charlequinn!

Scandal will return to ABC this fall.