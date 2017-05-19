Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Thursday’s season finale of Scandal. Read at your own risk.

Scandals abound on Scandal, but fans will never forget the one that got them hooked on Shonda Rhimes’ addictive series in the first place: Fitzgerald Grant’s extramarital affair with Olivia Pope. Following the on-again, off-again couple’s romantic coming out in the shocking season 6 finale, one question was on everyone’s minds: Will Fitz and Olivia finally commit in season 7? According to Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn, it’s complicated, but there’s hope.

“I often joke that — as somebody who loves Olivia Pope — I really wish that she could find a good therapist,” said Washington at the Paley Center’s Ultimate Scandal Watch Party in New York City Thursday. “But the truth is, if she had a good therapist, we probably wouldn’t have a show.”

RELATED: Scandal: Before They Were Stars

For unconventional Olivia, happiness might not include Fitz. “I feel like if we’re going to have endgame, if the show is really going to end next season, I want her to be happy, but I also have learned that part of the brilliance of Shonda Rhimes is that she encourages us all to commit to the idea that not the same things make everybody happy, and that you get to define your happiness in your own way,” explained Washington. “So I don’t know if being with [Fitz] is what will make Olivia happy. We’ll see. I feel like we have a lot to learn in the next season.”

For now, fans have an exciting moment to give them hope: In Thursday’s season 6 finale, Olivia faces life without Fitz as the outgoing president departs the White House and boards Marine One. “You know, we had that very painful scene before, where [Olivia] doesn’t want to talk to me,” explained Goldwyn. “So you think, ‘Okay, that’s it.'”

As the press cameras snap away, Olivia does what she could never do before: run across the lawn and into Fitz’s arms, giving the man she loves one epic kiss. “I thought it was great because Shonda really earned that,” said Goldwyn.

Here’s a major issue in their way: After Olivia became outraged over Fitz’s decision to take over B613, she secretly decided to run B613 herself, putting her on her darkest path yet. And then there’s the slim chance Jake (Scott Foley) and Olivia might rekindle their messy relationship. When EW editor in chief Henry Goldblatt asked Foley if there’s hope for a romantic reunion, the audience said “no” in unison. “Gauging the temperature of this room,” Foley replied, “no way.”

Though it remains to be seen if the audience gets its wish for Olivia and Fitz, Washington is certain she and pal Goldwyn won’t be separated. “I don’t think we’re going to miss each other,” said Washington, “because we’re still going to be in each other’s lives.”

Scandal returns to ABC for its seventh and final season this fall.