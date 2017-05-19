Lin-Manuel Miranda joins DuckTales revival on Disney XD

That was my tale you decided to duck.

Lin-Manuel Miranda — he of Hamilton creation, Moana composition, and an upcoming lead performance in 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns — has joined the vocal cast of Disney XD’s hotly anticipated summer revival of DuckTales.

The reinvented series, which takes its cues from the beloved ‘80s cartoon of the same name, follows the reimagined adventures of Scrooge McDuck (David Tennant) and his three nephews Huey (Danny Pudi), Dewey (Ben Schwartz), and Louie (Bobby Moynihan) in Duckburg.

Miranda will voice Gizmoduck, an ultra-cool Duckburg superhero whose undercover identity is doofy but brilliant Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera, an intern for Scrooge McDuck’s mad scientist friend Gyro Gearloose. Co-producer Francisco Angones says the character of Fen has Latin-inspired roots, purposely developed for Miranda by him and executive producer Matt Youngberg.

DuckTales debuts this summer on Disney XD and has already been picked up for a second season in advance of its premiere. The show also stars Kate Micucci, Beck Bennett, and Toks Olagundoye.