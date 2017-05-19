Lena Dunham forced to cancel Lenny tour after endometriosis return

Lena Dunham has been forced to cancel the upcoming “LennyLetter: America IRL” tour due to a return of endometriosis.

“To be perfectly honest, I’m in the greatest amount of physical pain that I have ever experienced,” Dunham penned in Friday morning’s Lenny newsletter. “After being told I was endometriosis-free after my last procedure, more disease was found in deeper spots that required immediate surgery and now physical therapy.”

The Girls star and creator has always talked frankly about her struggles due to the painful disorder. Recently, she’d celebrated being declared endometriosis-free, but after a triumphant appearance on the red carpet at the Met Gala on May 1, she’d been rushed to the hospital due to complications from the disease.

Dunham was due to be embarking on a six-city tour starting on May 31 with nine Lenny contributors including SNL‘s Sasheer Zamata, author Chloe Caldwell, writer Jenny Zhang, author Kaitlyn Greenidge, TV writer Morgan Murphy, comedy writer Charla Lauriston, singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield, poet Rachel McKibbens, and comedian Jaqueline Novak. Tickets will be refunded, the actress promised.

Dunham broke the news this morning on her and Jenni Konner’s Lenny newsletter, which you can read for yourself below:

My beloved Lennys,

I have been so excited to see you all on our Lenny IRL tour. During these dark political days, this has been a ray of sunshine for me. While we knew our traveling variety show couldn’t fix a divided nation, we would sure do our part and try.

I’ve always been open with you all about the challenges I’ve been dealt with my health, even when it’s scary and embarrassing, even when it makes me feel weak or less than. So I’m not going to stop now, even though part of me really wants to, cuz enough is enough. My body, which I’ve worked through all kinds of pain for many years, just doesn’t have what it takes to do this tour. Lenny is about giving 100 percent of ourselves, 100 percent of the time, and I couldn’t bear to limp through this. Not for you, our favorite people, and not for the women giving their time to join me on the road.

To be perfectly honest, I’m in the greatest amount of physical pain that I have ever experienced. After being told I was endometriosis-free after my last procedure, more disease was found in deeper spots that required immediate surgery and now physical therapy. This disease is wily and unrelenting, and I’m really blessed to have a community, both online and IRL, who let me express how hard that is. Inspired by you, I’m gonna say “Eff you” to embarrassment and walk the walk of a woman who really takes care of herself. My goals have to be simplified for this moment: to write and to heal.

I want to thank Katie, Sasheer, Rachel, Morgan, Charla, Jacqueline, Jenny, Kaitlyn and Chloe for agreeing to take this trip. I want to thank all the charities that agreed to partner with us (we won’t let you down, and I’ll be making personal donations to let you know you’re loved and needed). But most of all, I want to thank YOU for wanting to join us in this grand experiment. Obviously, your tickets will be refunded in full — we’re not monsters! — and we hope to be back when my uterus has taken a chill pill. (But not my spiritual uterus. She’ll never chill. She’s incapable of chill.)

In the meantime, I encourage you all to gather your girls for evenings of dissent and laughter and wine and analysis and bingeing of Fleabag and Chewing Gum. Holding each other close and giving of ourselves is the most radical thing we can do right now.

All the love,

Lena